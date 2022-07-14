2 held at IGIA for trying to smuggle 45 guns

New Delhi: A couple was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 45 hand guns into the country, customs officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

The guns are together worth around ₹22.5 lakh, officials said.

Customs commissioner Zubair Riaz Kamili said that the two were identified as Jaswinder Kaur and Jagjit Singh, residents of Gurugram who were travelling from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City with their infant daughter on July 11.

“In a preliminary report, the National Security Guard (NSG) has confirmed that the guns are fully functional,” an official said.

The two were earlier placed under surveillance by officials.

The man was carrying two trolley bags that were handed to him by his elder brother who arrived from Paris almost at the same time and day as the couple’s flight from Vietnam, the customs department said in the statement.

The elder brother, after handing over the trolley bags, “slipped out of the airport,” it said.

The woman was also an active part of this plan and helped her husband remove and destroy the tags of both the trolley bags, the statement said.