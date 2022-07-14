2 held at IGIA for trying to smuggle 45 guns
New Delhi: A couple was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 45 hand guns into the country, customs officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.
The guns are together worth around ₹22.5 lakh, officials said.
Customs commissioner Zubair Riaz Kamili said that the two were identified as Jaswinder Kaur and Jagjit Singh, residents of Gurugram who were travelling from Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City with their infant daughter on July 11.
“In a preliminary report, the National Security Guard (NSG) has confirmed that the guns are fully functional,” an official said.
The two were earlier placed under surveillance by officials.
The man was carrying two trolley bags that were handed to him by his elder brother who arrived from Paris almost at the same time and day as the couple’s flight from Vietnam, the customs department said in the statement.
The elder brother, after handing over the trolley bags, “slipped out of the airport,” it said.
The woman was also an active part of this plan and helped her husband remove and destroy the tags of both the trolley bags, the statement said.
-
Hisar thermal plant protest: Deadlock ends after six days
The six-day deadlock between the Hisar administration and Khedar residents was resolved on Wednesday evening after the officials agreed to the protesters demands. Earlier in the day scores of farmers and locals gathered at a protest site near the thermal power plant where BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Charuni and others were present. As scores of people from Haryana started reaching Khedar, police removed the barricades installed at various entry points in the village.
-
Yamunanagar | Former SHO among four booked for extortion, graft
Two months after an Ambala-based liquor contractor filed a complaint against seven cops, four of them including an ex-SHO were booked on charges of extortion and corruption in Yamunanagar on Tuesday. They were identified as inspector Ramphal, assistant sub-inspector Jitender, exempted assistant sub-inspectors (s) Surender Kumar and Praveen Kumar. Ramphal, who was the former station in-charge, is currently posted at state vigilance bureau, Karnal, while the other three are deputed at Sadhaura police station.
-
Haryana Congress leaders meet Governor, express concern over threat calls to MLAs
Haryana Congress MLAs, led by Congress legislature party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Governor, highlighting the matter of threat calls being made to several legislators in the state. In the last few days, six MLAs -- Renu Bala, Sanjay Singh, Surendra Pawar, Kuldeep Vats, Subhash Gangoli, Maman Khan and their families have received threat calls.
-
Karnal Medical University to get operational from January next year
Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay University of Health Sciences at Kutail village will be made operational from January next year, Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said on Wednesday. The announcement came after a review meeting, in which officials associated with the project said 70% work has been completed and the pending work will be completed by December this year.
-
2 Himachal cops grilled in constable paper leak scam
Two months after it sent questionnaires to police officers assigned responsibilities for conducting the now scrapped constable recruitment examination, sleuths grilled two senior officers for two days regarding the paper leak. “As the officers' responses to the questionnaire were unsatisfactory, two senior officers were questioned for two days,” said head of the Special Investigation Team probing the matter, Madhusudhan Sharma. At the district level, the recruitment committee was headed by the range IG or DIG.
