The Silicon Valley job that demands three years of 24/7 hustle

The job requirements are straightforward if not hellacious: Work at the office in person from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Be available “around-the-clock,” including nights and weekends if needed. Oh, and you must maintain this schedule for three years. Tech billionaire Vinod Khosla isn’t in the market for a clock-watcher.

So goes the criteria for a role working as chief of staff to Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, the renowned venture firm that’s backed companies including OpenAI, Stripe and DoorDash.

“If you need predictable hours, a defined playbook, or frequent direction, this isn’t for you,” wrote Ryan Batra, a vice president of talent at Khosla, in a LinkedIn post about the role.

The chief of staff job listing is either an “amazing opportunity” or indentured servitude, depending on whom you ask. Matteo Franceschetti posted on X that he would take the job himself if he weren’t busy running sleep-technology startup Eight Sleep. The entrepreneur and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian wrote that the job with Khosla was a role that could change someone’s life.

Silicon Valley has always been known for the rise and grind. But the AI era is pushing the tech industry’s work ethos to new, more visible heights. Rather than something to be played down, working yourself to the bone is to be bragged about—and advertised for up front.

“It’s saying the quiet part out loud,” says Margaret O’Mara, a professor of history at the University of Washington who writes and teaches about the high-tech economy.

Young AI founders have embraced the so-called 9-9-6, claiming to work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week. Corgi, an insurance startup, has asked some candidates to participate in multiday work trials, sometimes on weekends, to test their stamina. Startup LemonLime earlier this year offered interviews to anyone at a networking party willing to get inked with a company tattoo. (There was no guarantee of a job, though.)