Government doctor among 3 arrested as Rajasthan ANTF seizes 3.764 kg of raw MD

A government doctor was among three people arrested after Rajasthan’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) busted an alleged mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit at a house in Balotra district on Saturday. Police seized 3.764 kg of raw MD, chemicals and equipment, ₹3.41 lakh in cash and a car. A government doctor was among three arrested after Rajasthan ANTF raided

The ANTF team, with assistance from local police, raided the premises in the Siwana police station area after receiving information about an alleged MD manufacturing unit, deputy inspector general of police Abhijeet Singh said.

Police identified the three arrested men as prime suspect Suresh Kumar Vishnoi (27), a resident of Mithora; Dr Mukesh Vishnoi (29), and Utkarsh Vishnoi (19), a resident of Modran village in Jalore district.

From failed government job aspirant to alleged MD manufacturer

Suresh completed his graduation and attempted several government recruitment examinations, including those for patwari, gram sevak, Rajasthan Police, forest guard and police sub-inspector posts, but failed to secure a government job, an ANTF officer said.

In 2022, he moved to Bengaluru with a friend and began working in pharmaceutical sales as a medical representative. After working in the field for around two years, he allegedly found the earnings insufficient.

Police said Suresh returned to his village in 2024 and came into contact with people involved in drug trafficking. He allegedly began purchasing, selling and supplying MD before deciding to manufacture it himself in pursuit of higher profits.

Investigators suspect that he learnt the process of manufacturing MD by watching videos on YouTube and other social media platforms. He allegedly used chemicals and equipment to prepare the drug at his house in Mithora.

According to the ANTF, Suresh had called Dr Mukesh Vishnoi and Utkarsh Vishnoi to his house to sell a consignment of MD. The two allegedly arrived in a car.

Police suspect that Suresh used Dr Mukesh’s contacts to supply the drug in and around Jalore and Siwana. During questioning, Suresh allegedly disclosed details about supplying MD through his associates and other people involved in drug trafficking.

Raw MD, chemicals and equipment seized

The ANTF team had received information that Suresh was operating an MD manufacturing unit at his house and in the adjoining premises. After verifying the information, the team conducted a raid with local police.

Officers said that the three men were found sitting in a shed outside the house. A search of the house and surrounding premises led to the recovery of raw MD, chemicals and equipment allegedly used to manufacture and dry the drug. All three were arrested, and the seized material was taken into custody.

The seized material included 3.764 kg of raw MD, including its packaging, and two packets of powder allegedly used in manufacturing the drug, weighing 888 grams including the plastic bags.

Police also seized 800 grams of methylene dichloride (MDC) and 514 grams of a chemical described in the seizure details as isopropyl acid.

The equipment recovered from the premises included an electric churning machine, an induction cooktop, a large glass jar, a thermometer and a piece of cloth bearing a substance allegedly used in drying MD.

In addition, the team seized ₹3,41,700 in cash and a Kia Seltos bearing registration number RJ-19-CT-10351.