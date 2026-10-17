Ajay Devgn’s team clarifies on partial demolition of Juhu property, confirms BMC-required changes have been made

The statement read, “We would like to clarify that the property in question is not Ajay Devgn’s residence, but a separate property that has been rented out. We have applied to the BMC for the requisite permissions in respect of one of our properties and are duly complying with all applicable BMC rules, regulations and guidelines. The necessary changes, alterations and modifications, as required by the BMC, have been carried out.”

Ajay’s team has now issued a statement clarifying that the property in question is not the actor’s residence but a separate property that has been rented out.

Ajay Devgn’s team has issued a clarification after reports emerged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ( BMC ) had partially demolished a property owned by the actor in Juhu, Mumbai.

What did Ajay Devgn’s team say about the BMC-required changes?

What did Ajay Devgn’s team say about the BMC-required changes?

Why did the BMC order the removal of work at Ajay Devgn’s Juhu property?

Why did the BMC order the removal of work at Ajay Devgn’s Juhu property?

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the property, measuring approximately 7,802 square feet, is located in Kapol Co-operative Housing Society and is owned by Ajay and his mother, Veena Devgn.

The BMC’s K/West ward had issued a notice under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act on September 10, 2026, alleging unauthorised additions and alterations at the property. The notice directed the owners to immediately stop the work and produce the requisite permissions within 24 hours. It also warned that the construction could otherwise be demolished at their risk and cost.

In a speaking order dated October 6, the designated officer rejected the owners’ reply, stating that no documents establishing the legality of the construction or permissions from the competent authority had been submitted. Consequently, the civic body treated the work as unauthorised and directed its immediate removal.