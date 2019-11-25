e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

2 held in connection with Pak-linked lottery fraud

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW Two persons were arrested by the UP police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Noida on Monday in connection with a Pakistan-linked lottery fraud.

The ATS had an input that a person based in Noida was in contact with Pakistan-based lottery fraudsters. On Monday, ATS (Noida) arrested Jai Prakash, a resident of Muzaffarnagar and Dheeridhin Chaudhary, a resident of Ghaziabad and booked them under sections 420 (fraud), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged) of the IPC.

Preliminary probe suggested that Prakash was in touch with 10 Pakistan-based handlers and used to deposit the amount of lottery fraud as per their directions. So far, ATS could gather details of 12 bank accounts.

In the last one and a half months, the duo sent Rs 1.5 million to different bank accounts on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers, said DK Thakur, ADG, UP ATS.

“We are scanning some bank accounts. Besides, deposit receipts of Rs 2 million were recovered from the duo’s cell phones,” he added.

In 2013, Jai Prakash had served a jail term in Uttarakhand in a lottery fraud case while the other accused had also been jailed in three cases, including a dacoity cum murder case. The ATS was interrogating both the accused.

