e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2 held with 506gm charas from Hamirpur villages

2 held with 506gm charas from Hamirpur villages

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 21:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The district police have arrested two men in separate cases and recovered a total of 506gm charas from their possession.

In the first case, the Badsar police arrested a man from Haar village with 66gm charas. The man has been arrested and booked under the NDPS Act, said Hamirpur SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran.

In the second incident, the Bhoranj police arrested a man from Tikker Khatrian village with 440gm charas.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act, the SP added.

He said that police are interrogating both the accused about source of the contraband.

top news
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
Talks with farmers an opportunity to explain benefits of farm laws: Goyal
Talks with farmers an opportunity to explain benefits of farm laws: Goyal
India welcomes restoration of ties between Qatar and four other Arab states
India welcomes restoration of ties between Qatar and four other Arab states
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In