2-wheeler rally blitz in Pune on last day of campaigning; cops urge separate routes

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:29 IST

PUNE: Saturday, October 19, is the last day for campaigning for candidates contesting the Maharashtra Assemble elections on October 21.

The city is likely to be blitzed by thousands of two-wheelers as all eight candidates in Pune have bike rallies planned.

With campaigning ending 36 hours before voting day, candidates from all parties are trying to reach the maximum number of voters on the last day.

BJP spokesperson Ujwal Keskar said, “All eight BJP candidates in Pune city are going to taking out bike rallies in their respective wards. Instead of organising any public meeting, candidates are focusing on rallies on Saturday.”

Even BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil will be on a two-wheeler in Kothrud, the Assembly constituency he is contesting.

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidates are also on the rally train in their wards.

Police have asked the political parties to take different routes for the rallies so as to avoid a face to face clash.

Pawars touch down in Baramati

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar have been travelling the state keeping the NCP flag flying in the face of a tough ask by the BJP-Sena saffron brigade.

On Saturday, the duo will hold rallies in Indapur and Baramati.

Sharad Pawar will address a public rally in Indapur from where former Congress leader, now with BJP. Harshvardhan Patil is contesting.

Ajit Pawar, meanwhile will be in Baramati, from where he is contesting.

