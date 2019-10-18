e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

2-wheeler rally blitz in Pune on last day of campaigning; cops urge separate routes

cities Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Saturday, October 19, is the last day for campaigning for candidates contesting the Maharashtra Assemble elections on October 21.

The city is likely to be blitzed by thousands of two-wheelers as all eight candidates in Pune have bike rallies planned.

With campaigning ending 36 hours before voting day, candidates from all parties are trying to reach the maximum number of voters on the last day.

BJP spokesperson Ujwal Keskar said, “All eight BJP candidates in Pune city are going to taking out bike rallies in their respective wards. Instead of organising any public meeting, candidates are focusing on rallies on Saturday.”

Even BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil will be on a two-wheeler in Kothrud, the Assembly constituency he is contesting.

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidates are also on the rally train in their wards.

Police have asked the political parties to take different routes for the rallies so as to avoid a face to face clash.

Pawars touch down in Baramati

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar have been travelling the state keeping the NCP flag flying in the face of a tough ask by the BJP-Sena saffron brigade.

On Saturday, the duo will hold rallies in Indapur and Baramati.

Sharad Pawar will address a public rally in Indapur from where former Congress leader, now with BJP. Harshvardhan Patil is contesting.

Ajit Pawar, meanwhile will be in Baramati, from where he is contesting.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 17:29 IST

top news
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
SC reserves verdict on Chidambaram’s plea against HC bail order in INX Media case
SC reserves verdict on Chidambaram’s plea against HC bail order in INX Media case
UP CM Yogi bans mobile phone in all colleges, universities in state
UP CM Yogi bans mobile phone in all colleges, universities in state
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee belongs to Left ideology: Piyush Goyal
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee belongs to Left ideology: Piyush Goyal
Sourav Ganguly gives clear answer on Ravi Shastri’s re-appointment issue
Sourav Ganguly gives clear answer on Ravi Shastri’s re-appointment issue
Let employees work from home, CPCB tells private firms, govt in Delhi-NCR
Let employees work from home, CPCB tells private firms, govt in Delhi-NCR
‘Pakistan uses Congress’ statements at global platforms’: PM Modi
‘Pakistan uses Congress’ statements at global platforms’: PM Modi
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities