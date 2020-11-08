e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 20,000 students miss SPPU re-exams

20,000 students miss SPPU re-exams

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:39 IST
HTC
HTC
         

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) final-year re-examinations, for students who missed the online round of exams last month, ended on Saturday.

Of a total of 40,000 students registered for the re-exams, only half appeared. At least 20,000 students remained absent. The SPPU administration is trying to declare results of the exams before Diwali, on November 15.

The re-examination was held from November 5 to 7. “For the re-exams 40,000 students had applied through the Google form process, but in only half appeared for the exams. Some of the students who had earlier appeared through offline mode again gave the exams through online mode to get the benefit of a possible better result,” said Mahesh Kakade, director of the board of examination and evaluation.

“Till now we have declared the results of 25 subjects, and by November 15 we will try to declare the results of at least 100 more subjects,” added Kakade.

top news
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
US Election 2020: Trump lost but Trumpism did not
US Election 2020: Trump lost but Trumpism did not
DC vs SRH Live: Dhawan’s fifty guides DC to 189/3 in Qualifier 2
DC vs SRH Live: Dhawan’s fifty guides DC to 189/3 in Qualifier 2
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
Details of 2 crore BigBasket users put on sale on dark web
Details of 2 crore BigBasket users put on sale on dark web
RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on result day
RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on result day
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In