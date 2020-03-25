2002 Bangladesh blast convict held in Thane after 16 years

cities

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 00:52 IST

A 42-year-old Bangladeshi national, wanted in 2002 bomb blast case in Bangladesh, was arrested by Thane crime branch on March 19.

He had been staying illegally in India for more than 15 years. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in Bangladesh and was released on bail on medical grounds in 2004. He had been absconding since then.

“Mophajjal Hussain was arrested from Cidco bus stop, near Thane railway station. The accused had fled from Bangladesh in 2004. Hussain was sentenced to life imprisonment for his involvement in three bomb blasts at a mosque in Ilispur village in Bangladesh in 2002,” said a senior official from Thane crime branch, unit 1.

“One person had died and many injured in the bomb blasts. In 2004, the convict got bail on medical grounds. But, he fled from his country and came to India and lived in West Bengal, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. During investigation, the convict said that for the past few months he was living at Turbhe gaon in Navi Mumbai,” said the police.

The man has been arrested under section 14 A of Foreigners Act, 1946, and sections 3 (A) and 6(A) of Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950. He has been remanded in police custody till March 27.