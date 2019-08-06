2012 collision: BMW driver gets 2 years for death of duo

cities

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 21:21 IST

Gurugram A court on Tuesday sentenced 26-year-old Suraj Sehrawat, in the 2012 BMW accident case, to two years in prison for causing death due to negligence and two terms of 14 months each, which will run concurrently, for rash driving and voluntarily causing hurt. The court also penalised him ₹7,500.

On May 5, 2012, Sehrawat and his friend, in a BMW, rammed a Tata Indigo cab near Iffco Tower in Sector 29, leaving two persons, including a 30-year-old pregnant woman, dead and injuring four others. The impact of the collision was such that the cab was thrown in the air and it had flipped twice before hitting the ground.

“This is maximum punishment prescribed under section 304A. Court shows no leniency to the accused. The prosecution had successfully proved the guilt of the accused beyond “shadow of reasonable doubt. Two innocent person lost their lives due to Sehrawat’s rash driving,” said judicial magistrate Ist class (JMiC) Antarpreet Singh, pronouncing the order.

Public prosecutor Jagbir Sehrawat said clinching evidence of two witnesses, who were also injured, were crucial in the conviction. “The family of 75-year-old Rajendra Chopra (68 at the time of the incident), resident of Malviya Nagar in Delhi, was returning home when their cab was hit. The taxi fell around 45 feet away, across the road,” he said.

Sehrawat was behind the wheel and was accompanied by his friend, who was injured. The accused is the son of a businessman who has a fleet of 1,000 cars and a politician, a resident of Sector 14.

On the complaint of Rajender Chopra, a case was registered on May 5, 2012, at Sector 29 police station under sections 279 (negligent and rash driving), 304A (death in accident), 338 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC and Section 181 of Motor Vehicle Act.

Police said Sehrawat had fled the scene and was arrested after three weeks later. He was released on bail on May 17, 2012.

However, the family of the deceased expressed dissatisfaction with the sentence, although the maximum punishment was awarded.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 21:21 IST