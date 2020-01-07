2019 conviction rate up for Pune police

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 21:54 IST

PUNE The conviction rate in the city has gone up by 64% in the year 2019 compared to 2018, according to statistics released by Pune police on Tuesday.

However, the number of murder cases also went up, although by a count of two in 2019 compared to 2018. While 2018 witnessed 72 murder cases, 2019 saw 74 cases.

Of the 74 in 2019, 71 were solved. Of the 72 in 2018 as well, 71 were solved.

“The high conviction rate is because of cases under Section 279 (of Indian Penal Code),” said Commissioner K Venkatesham.

The Pune police had recorded multiple cases of wrong-side driving in the month of June, 2019 under Section 279 (rash driving in public space) of the Indian Penal Code. Most of the cases were taken to immediate conclusion by filing chargesheets within days.

The conviction rate there, went from 29.76 in 2017 to 39.35 in 2018 and 64.06 in 2019.

Cases of chain snatching witnessed a decrease of 44% with 108 cases in 2018 and 64 in 2019, according to the police.

Overall, body offences saaw 10% reduction with 1,245 ases in 2019 and 1,379 in 2018. Property offences saw 17% decrease with 3,760 in 2019 and 4,526 in 2018. Crime against women witnessed a 14% decrease with 643 cases in 2019 and 752 cases in 2018..