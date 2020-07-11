e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 2019 Tarn Taran blast: Bail plea of juvenile accused dismissed

2019 Tarn Taran blast: Bail plea of juvenile accused dismissed

Rejecting the plea, principal magistrate Anuradha held that the bail is being denied in the best interest of the juvenile, as, if released, there is a likelihood of him being exposed to unknown criminals or moral, psychological or other influences that would defeat the ends of justice.

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

The juvenile accused in the Tarn Taran blast, which claimed two lives and grievously injured one other on September 4 last year, has been denied bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The incident had taken place on a vacant plot in Pandori Gola village. The victims were digging a pit to retrieve a dumped explosive consignment, when it went off.

Rejecting the plea, principal magistrate Anuradha held that the bail is being denied in the best interest of the juvenile, as, if released, there is a likelihood of him being exposed to unknown criminals or moral, psychological or other influences that would defeat the ends of justice.

“The Juvenile Justice Act is not only meant for the applicant/juvenile but also for upholding the interest of children in its care and protection,” read the order.

The National Investigating Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, in its reply on the bail application, had stated, “The applicant is a member of a terrorist gang whose motive is to establish Khalistan. Such types of activities are a threat to national security and disturb the peace, integrity, unity of the nation. If the applicant is released on bail, he may be further exposed to these types of terrorist activities.” The NIA also submitted that the allegations against the applicant are of heinous nature and so bail should not be granted.

Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur, who filed the bail plea on behalf of the applicant, said, “This is unfortunate that Indian courts consider keeping Sikh children behind bars justice. Secondly, inclination toward a particular ideology is not the ground for denying bail to anyone.”

top news
LIVE: Lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural from July 14-22 amid coronavirus outbreak
LIVE: Lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural from July 14-22 amid coronavirus outbreak
‘Issues of trust’ will rise in a ‘more difficult’ post-Covid world: S Jaishankar
‘Issues of trust’ will rise in a ‘more difficult’ post-Covid world: S Jaishankar
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In