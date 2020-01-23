20gm charas recovered from undertrial in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:36 IST

Police recovered 20gm charas from an undertrial soon after his accomplice handed it over to him in a packet at the district court on Wednesday. The police have registered against the undertrial, Satpal alias Navi of Peeru Banda, and his aide, Sam, who fled.

Head constable Om Parkash said he had came out of the court after producing Satpal in a May 2019 snatching case registered at the Daresi police station, when Sam handed over a small packet to Satpal and fled. When checked, they found 20gm charas in the packet.

ASI Pardeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said the duo was booked under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. A hunt is on for Sam’s arrest, he said.