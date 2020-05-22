e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 22,000 Punjab govt employees on course to be corona warriors

22,000 Punjab govt employees on course to be corona warriors

Course details and relevant instructions on registration and accessing online training module have been circulated to all heads of departments, deputy commissioners and managing directors of boards and corporations in the state

chandigarh Updated: May 22, 2020 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Gearing up for the next stage in the fight against coronavirus, the Punjab government has equipped nearly 22,000 employees from across the state with various role-specific training modules on iGOT platform to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson of the state personnel department said that course details and relevant instructions on registration and accessing online training module have been circulated to all heads of departments, deputy commissioners and managing directors of boards and corporations in the state. Directions have been issued to all the state government employees to take role-specific iGOT training on https://igot.gov.in/igot/, an initiative by the Union Ministry of Personnel, and upload the document/certificate regarding completion of training on iHRMS portal.

This would help the state government to have complete data on course-wise trainings undertaken by the employees, who could be further deployed by the government as and when need arises for trained manpower for containment duties amid Covid-19.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In