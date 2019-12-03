23-year-old man arrested for setting shop on fire

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 20:21 IST

Gurugram A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly setting afire a garments shop, owned by his acquaintance, in Farrukhnagar. The police said that three months earlier, the man was allegedly caught while trying to steal from the same shop. No person sustained an injury during the incident.

The arrested man was identified as Rishi Singh, a resident of Farrukhnagar. He is currently unemployed and resides in the same neighbourhood as the shop owner. The police said that he wanted to take revenge, as he was caught while trying to steal from the shop.

The incident took place around 12.30am on Monday, when the suspect allegedly broke into the shop and set it on fire.

In the police complaint, Sudhama Kumar, the shop owner, said, “We own a garments’ shop in our house. Around 12.30am, we heard some noises. My uncle woke up and saw that our shop was on fire. When he screamed for help, we reached there and began to extinguish the fire. Seventy per cent of the clothes kept in the shop were burnt,” he said in the first information report (FIR).

He added that he checked the CCTV footage of the incident and saw the suspect allegedly setting the shop on fire.

Pawan Kumar, sub-inspector (SI), Farrukhnagar police station, said, “The suspect held a grudge against the victim, after he was caught stealing at his shop. We arrested him on Monday. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the accused man under Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Farrukhnagar police station on Monday.