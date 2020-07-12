25-year-old woman killed as car rams tree

cities

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:32 IST

A 25-year-old woman was killed while four of her family members, including her husband, received minor injuries when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree near Sector 144 Sunday morning.

According to police officers, the accident took place on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway around 6 am when the family was on its way to Delhi from Bihar in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car.

“The family is from Muzzafarpur in Bihar and was travelling to Delhi for some work. The woman’s husband was driving the car and must have accidentally dozed off when the speeding car lost control and rammed into a tree on the side of the road,” said Pradeep Kumar Tripathi, station house officer, Surajpur police station.

Police officers said that the woman, identified as Ruby Devi, was sitting on the passenger side and did not survive the accident. A call was made to the police helpline and she was taken to the district hospital where she was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities.

“The others also received minor injuries but were discharged in a few hours after receiving treatment. The woman’s body has been sent for an autopsy and will be handed over to the family,” the SHO said.

He added that it was an accident and the family members have not filed any complaint in the matter. Police officers suspect that the deceased was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.