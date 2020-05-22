2nd organ donation in Pune during lockdown; liver, kidneys and cornea retrieved from 36-yr-old

pune

Updated: May 22, 2020 13:15 IST

The city saw its second organ donation in the on-going lockdown period of the last two months when the family of a brain dead person agreed to donate organs. The liver, kidneys and cornea of the 36-year-old youth were retrieved.

Organ donations have seen a drastic fall due to a variety of reasons such as non-availability of organs and vehicle movement restrictions due to which recipients have been unable to travel. Fear of infection has also kept recipients away from hospitals and most surgeries have been cancelled as hospitals are now pre-occupied by Covid-19 patients.

The Pune Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee said the 36-year-old from Wanowrie was declared brain dead at Inamdar Hospital following ruptured aneurysm leading to fatal complications.

An aneurysm is the enlargement of an artery caused by weakness in the arterial wall. The liver was successfully transplanted on May 20 at Inamdar Hospital on a 48-year-old patient from Wagholi suffering from chronic liver disease with a history of jaundice one year back. The kidneys and cornea were transported to other hospitals. The donor was a cashier by profession.

ZTCC Coordinator, Aarti Gokhale said, “This is the second transplant in the city post-lockdown, first which took place on 14 May and the second on Wednesday. One kidney was allocated to Birla Hospital, Pune and the other kidney sent to HN Reliance Hospital Mumbai through the state and regional organ and tissue transport organisation (Sotto/Notto), Mumbai.”

The transplant was carried out in a special transplant room to ensure all precautions to prevent any viral infections.

Gokhale said it was to the credit of the relatives that they came forward for a noble cause in spite of the Covid-19 crisis to give the greatest gift of life to the needy.

“The doctors ensured that they took utmost precautions to avoid the risk of any infection in times of pandemic. Both the recipient and the donor were tested for Covid-19 and once it came negative we started with the surgery in a special transplant room and personal protective equipment for the staff,” Gokhale said.

The team of doctors at Inamdar Hospital included liver transplant surgeons Dr Bipin Vibhute and Dr Harshal Rajekar, assistant transplant surgeon Dr Abhijeet Mane , transplant anaesthetists Dr Manish Pathak , Dr Nikhil Hiremath and Dr Sandeep Patil and transplant coordinator Nitin Dushing.