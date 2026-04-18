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3 held for vandalising Ambedkar statue in Punjab's Hoshiarpur; SFJ links suspected

3 held for vandalising Ambedkar statue in Punjab's Hoshiarpur; SFJ links suspected

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 05:51 pm IST
PTI |
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Hoshiarpur, Police have arrested three men in connection with a case of vandalising a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar here, with possible links to banned outfit Sikhs for Justice , officials said on Saturday.

3 held for vandalising Ambedkar statue in Punjab's Hoshiarpur; SFJ links suspected

The incident took place on the intervening night of March 30 and 31 at Nurpur Jattan village, where unidentified persons vandalised the statue installed on the roof of a room near a canal.

A case was registered at Mahilpur police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik said.

He said special teams led by Superintendent of Police Manpreet Shimmar were constituted to crack the case.

Using technical inputs and human intelligence, police identified Gurkirat Singh , a resident of Barian Kalan village, as the main suspect.

His preliminary interrogation led to the identification of two accomplices, Babandeep Singh and Sahilpreet Singh , both residents of SAS Nagar . All three have been arrested.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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