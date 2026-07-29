Bhubaneswar, Three people, including a fire service personnel, died and more than 2 lakh people were affected as the flood situation remained grim in Odisha on Wednesday, with swollen rivers marooning six northern districts, officials said.

3 killed, over 2 lakh affected in Odisha flood; all major rivers in spate after heavy rain

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Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the three deaths were reported from Keonjhar district, which has been comparatively less affected than the worst-hit Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur.

A fire service personnel died of electrocution while on duty, an elderly man was killed in a wall collapse, and a child's body was found floating in the floodwaters, he said after reviewing the flood situation.

"There has been no report of any human or animal casualty from the worst flood-affected districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur. We have apprised the chief minister about the deaths reported from his native district of Keonjhar," he added.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he was closely monitoring the flood situation, appealing to people not to panic.

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{{^usCountry}} "The life and safety of every citizen is of utmost importance to us. My government and I are closely monitoring the situation arising out of incessant rains and floods. I have discussed the situation with the chief secretary and the special relief commissioner and directed the entire administration to ensure the safety of people in the affected areas," he said in a social media post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The life and safety of every citizen is of utmost importance to us. My government and I are closely monitoring the situation arising out of incessant rains and floods. I have discussed the situation with the chief secretary and the special relief commissioner and directed the entire administration to ensure the safety of people in the affected areas," he said in a social media post. {{/usCountry}}

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The CM also condoled the death of fire service personnel Chandan Pattnaik.

Director General of Fire Services Sudhansu Sarangi said Pattnaik died of electrocution while pumping out water from a waterlogged area.

He said Fire Services personnel rescued 212 people from marooned villages during the last 24 hours.

Pujari said six districts Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Dhenkanal have been severely affected by the floods.

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Besides these, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Gajapati have also witnessed flooding following heavy rain triggered by a deep depression.

The minister said 266 villages spread across 44 blocks remain marooned, while floodwaters have damaged 761 houses and inundated 7,901 hectares of agricultural land.

Schools and anganwadi centres in 10 districts have been ordered to remain closed in view of the flood situation, he added.

Floodwaters from the Budhabalanga and Jalaka rivers have submerged several villages in Balasore district, while the Baitarani, Budha and Salandi rivers have inundated many areas in Bhadrak and Jajpur.

According to the Water Resources Department, all major rivers in the region were flowing above the danger mark.

District administrations have intensified evacuation operations, shifting around 30,000 people from low-lying areas to relief centres where cooked food is being provided, officials said.

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Teams of the National Disaster Response Force , Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Fire Services have been deployed for rescue and relief operations, while the state government has deputed three senior IAS officers to Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur to supervise flood management and coordinate relief measures, they said.

Pujari said the water level of the Mahanadi was rising due to heavy rainfall in its upper catchment areas in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

"The water level in the Hirakud reservoir stood at 616 feet at noon against its full capacity of 630 feet. We can safely accommodate water up to 620 feet. If the level crosses that mark, additional sluice gates will have to be opened," he said.

The minister said the flow at Naraj near Cuttack could touch around 9 lakh cusecs by Thursday as tributaries such as the Tel and Ib continue to discharge floodwaters into the Mahanadi.

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The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in Odisha over the next 24 hours.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.