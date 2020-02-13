3 masked men flee with ₹8 lakh after breaking into ATM in Mohali village

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:55 IST

Three masked men, in the wee hours of Wednesday, burgled an ATM in Tangori village, Mohali district making away with ₹8 lakh cash. Police were informed about the theft at about 6.30 am when Kuldeep Singh, manager of Punjab and Sind Bank called them up. The ATM is inside the bank which is on the main road in Tangori.

As per the police, there were at least three thieves, who after breaking the locks and opening the shutter, broke the ATM with the help of gas cutters. The bank manager told the police the ATM had about ₹8 lakh cash.

Police said that preliminary investigations revealed that at about 3 am the accused had entered the ATM kiosk, broke it open with a gas cutter and decamped with the cash. On the bank manager’s statement, a case of theft under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house–trespass) of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons in the Sohana police station.

Forensic experts also took finger prints from the ATM to get clues about the accused.

At about 5am, a villager had called up the bank’s peon, Pawan Kumar, informing him that the locks of the bank were broken and the shutter half open. The peon then immediately called the manager, who in turn called the police. A police team reached the spot at 6.20 am.

The accused had sprayed a liquid onto the CCTV camera installed at the ATM to avoid being identified. Police are getting the liquid spray examined to ascertain what it is. All three persons were wearing masks, the police said, adding that while leaving, the thieves also took along the digital video recorder with them. There are no other cameras in the vicinity, apart from the one at the ATM.

SECURITY LAPSE

There is no security guard deployed at the ATM even though it is on the bank premises. After closing the bank, even the ATM is closed before the staff leaves for home. Most ATMs today have a security system that alerts the bank’s central control room in case of any tampering with the ATM machine. The banks then inform the police. But this ATM had no such security feature.