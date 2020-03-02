3 Pune rural policemen terminated for helping history-sheeter abscond

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 20:32 IST

Pune Sandip Patil, Pune rural superintendent of police (SP), in his order bearing number 311 (2) (b) of the service rules, issued an order terminating three police constables - Abhijit Ekshinge, Tatya Vinayak Khade and Bhagwan Uttam Thorve - from service on February 29.

The termination was made in a case regarding charges of aiding a criminal at Bhigwan police station on February 1.

“They helped the criminal flee the scene of crime and pressurised the complainant to withdraw the case. The criminal in question has 12 cases at various police stations registered against him,”said Patil.

According to the rural police, Popat Tukaram Thorve, a resident of Purandar had lodged a complaint with Bhigwan police station regarding physical assault by five persons identified as Bala alias Jagdish Popat Darade, Vijay Balu Gofane, Rohit Anil Salunke, Atul Dhanaji Gawade and Dada alias Girish Vijay Kshirsagar under Sections 307, 397,323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act 3(25) and 4 (25).

In the said crime, police naik Ekshinge currently posted at Bhigwan police station, informed the main accused that he had been booked in the crime and the police were out to arrest him. Thanks to the tip off, the accused are absconding since.

Also, police naik Khade and police naik Thorve, currently posted at Baramati police station, took signatures of the complainant on an affidavit stating that he was taking back his case.

BOX

Pune Rural Police

2019 :20 policemen suspended

2020 :25 policemen suspended

Policemen were suspended for dereliction of duty, insubordination, not helping the victims, assisting criminals, corruption among others.

Pune City Police

Seven policemen were dismissed from service on account of absenteeism and disrespect towards citizens and the seniors in first week of February 2020.