3-yr-old girl raped and murdered, neighbour held

cities Updated: Feb 11, 2020 23:40 IST
Lucknow A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour in Maholi village of Sitapur on Monday night, said police.

“When the girl was playing just outside her house, the accused lured her with biscuits,” said a cop.

The girl went missing, and later her body, bundled in a sack, was found by family members from the house of the accused, said police.

MP Singh Chauhan, additional SP (Sitapur), said the body of the three year-old girl was found from house of the accused. “The accused has been arrested and identified as Raju, a driver based in Maholi village,” he added.

As per the complaint of her father, a case was registered against Raju for rape and murder.

