34-year-old man arrested for raping woman, leaking her video

cities Updated: Feb 25, 2020 21:25 IST
Gurugram: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman with whom he was involved in a live-in relationship for the past three years in Sector 10. The police said that the couple had recently separated after which he posted a private video of her on a social media platform.

The police said that the suspect and the woman met each other around five years ago. Later, they decided to live together at a rented house in Sector 10. However, a few months ago, the couple had a fight after which the victim moved out of the house and started to live alone, the police said, adding that the man, a resident of Sector 3, was arrested from his house.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The victim in her complaint said that the suspect raped her when they were staying together, and made an inappropriate video of her. He began threatening to leak the video after they separated.”

The police said that the suspect allegedly uploaded the video on a social media platform on Saturday. When the victim came to know about it, she approached the police.

Sanjay Kumar, station house officer, Sector 10A police station, said, “We received the complaint on Monday and the next day we arrested the suspect. We are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Sector 10A police station on Monday.

In a separate incident, a married woman was allegedly sexually harassed by her neighbour and his son in Sector 13, the police said on Tuesday. The woman alleged that her neighbour’s son had stalked her on multiple occasions and threatened to kill her if she refused to stay with him.

In a police complaint, she said, “My neighbour’s son follows me whenever I go out of my house. He touches me inappropriately and keeps calling me on my mobile phone. When I changed my number, he snatched away my phone to give a missed call on his own phone. Even his father tried to touch me inappropriately.”

A police official privy to the investigation said, “We have recorded the woman’s statement and are verifying it. The suspects are yet to be arrested.”

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Sector 14 police station on Monday.

