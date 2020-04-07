35-year-old Mumbai man tests positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Moga

cities

MOGA: A 35-year-old man from Andheri in Mumbai who has recently travelled to Punjab via New Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday.

Moga civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said this is the first Covid-19 case from Moga district and contact tracing has been initiated. “We had quarantined 13 people as they travelled from Andheri to Moga via Delhi and stayed at many places in the state, including Bathinda, Moga and Faridkot districts. The person does not belong to the Tabhligi Jamaat and did not attend the Nizamuddin event,” he said.

Dr Kang said that the sample reports of nine persons came on Tuesday in which the man was found positive for Covid-19, while the other eight tested negative. “The reports of other four persons are awaited. As a precautionary measure we will keep the negative patients isolated and their samples will be sent for testing again,” he said.

The positive man and 12 other persons have been admitted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital in Moga.

The police have sealed all entry points of Chida and Sukhanand villages where they were staying.

Senior superintendent of police Harmanbir Singh Gill said the 13 persons, who belong to the Muslim community were staying at a mosque at Chida village, where they were quarantined for a couple of days.

“Twelve of them are residents of Maharashtra, while one is a Muslim preacher from Chida village. They reached Moga on March 22 and stayed at Sukhanand village before shifting to Chida village on March 25,” he said.

“They left from Bandra on March 12 and reached New Delhi on March 13, where they stayed at Kali Masjid in New Delhi till March 15. Later, they reached Bathinda and after that visited a mosque at Kotkapura in Faridkot district,” he added.

Sources said the positive man stayed at a mosque at Malla village of Kotkapura and the health department has initiated an inspection of the village.