Home / Cities / 36 out of 44 deceased did not have foreign travel history: PMC data

36 out of 44 deceased did not have foreign travel history: PMC data

cities Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:54 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
PUNE As per data from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s ) health department, out of the 44 patients who died due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) virus, 36 did not report any foreign travel history.

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief of PMC health department, said, “International flights have been stopped in the country almost 15-16 days ago so there is no question of infection through foreign travel. Most of the deceased are those who are close contacts of the infected person, maybe family members and in slums neighbours too. Travel history is no more a criteria now for the spread of infection.”

As of April 17, 49 deaths have been reported in Pune city and rural areas and 33 have been discharged after full recovery.

Out of the 45 deaths reported as of April 16, maximum, 15 were from Bhawani peth, 5 each from Kasaba-Vishrambaugwada, and Wanowrie-Ramtekdi area, three each from Shivajinagar, Hadapsar, Yerawada and Dhole Patil road and remaining from other areas.

Currently, most of the patients are being reported from the red zone, but the officials are unable to trace the origin of the infection. With regards to hospital, out of the 49 deaths, Sassoon reported 40, one was reported from Aundh civil hospital, one from Naidu, two from Noble hospital, one from Inamdar, one from Jehangir and one from Sahyadri hospital at Karvenagar and two deaths were reported in rural hospitals.

