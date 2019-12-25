38-yr-old biker dies after being hit by Mercedes

cities

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 21:21 IST

New Delhi A 38-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding Mercedes hit his bike on Tuesday morning at Neeti Marg. The police said that they have arrested the driver of the car, a 23-year-old MBA student, and are probing if the driver was drunk at the time of the accident.

The man who died in the incident was identified as Praveen Kumar, who was employed by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation as a gardener. The police said that, according to eyewitnesses, the car that was heading towards Satya Marg hit Kumar from behind while he was riding a bike, around 7am.

“Witnesses said the collision was such that Kumar was thrown off his motorcycle, for metres, and suffered critical injuries to his head and back. Passersby stopped and forced the Mercedes to stop. They also rushed Kumar to a hospital and informed police,” a police officer said, on the condition of anonymity.

The officer said that Kumar was pronounced dead at the hospital. Kumar’s family members, who live in Trilokpuri, were informed and the body was preserved for a post-mortem examination.

“The driver of the car was identified as Kavish Teotia, a resident of Rajokri in south Delhi, who is pursuing his MBA from a private college in Delhi. He was arrested from the spot. The car, a white Mercedes, was seized for inspection, and Teotia was taken for a medical examination. Reports are awaited to confirm if he was driving under the influence of alcohol,” the officer said.

The deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), Eish Singhal, said that a case, under sections of causing death due to negligence and rash driving, has been registered against Teotia. “We are checking CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of the incident,” the DCP said.

Teotia was later released on bail.