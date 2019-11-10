e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

39th State Malkhamb Championship: Artistry of pole wrestling and rope wrangling has city oohing and aahing

cities Updated: Nov 10, 2019 15:29 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustantimes
         

Jigar.hindocha@htlive.com

PUNE How does scoring take place in Malkhamb – if you are a scribe, then it must be a question to bother about, but, if you are in the Malkhamb arena to enjoy the sport, then one cannot be disappointed.

Natarajasana, padmasana, paschimottanasana, mayurasan – for yoga regulars all these names are more than just tounge-twisters, it is a way of life. When these poses become acrobatics on a fixed pole, rope and hanging pole, one can easily be astonished.

“I wish I had practiced sports when I was young. It is thrilling. I came to watch my friend’s son who is from Mumbai. It is the first time I have watched Malkhamb,” says Suhas Jadhav, a businessman at the 39th State Malkhamb Championship taking place at Maharashtriya Mandal, Tilak road.

“I was just passing Tialk road and decided to come and have a look with my wife and two children. Now my kids are not ready to move as they are enjoying it so much. Both study in Convent schools, but I will find out where Malkhamb coaching takes place and send them,” says Harish Sakharkar, mechanical engineer.

“I always wanted to do Malkhamb, but we did not have a pole in our school ground,” recalls 70- year-old Ashok Joshi, who is accompaning his grandson who is participating at the state championship.

“Earlier, I used to stay in Dhule. I wanted my grandson Nitin to learn Malkhamb, and here he is,” adds Joshi.

Former state Malkhambites say

Malkhamb helped me a a lot during my service with the Border Security Force. I retired in 2008 and I started coaching at Anand nagar, Kothrud - Ravindra Pethe

After a long time I am having the best weekend. Whenever there is a tournament, I help the association with the organisation - Akshay Joshi

top news
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities