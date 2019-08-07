3kg heroin found near tracks close to Attari railway station

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 01:32 IST

The Government Railway Police (GRP), on Tuesday, seized 3 kg heroin from the tracks near Attari railway station. The recovered heroin, according to a preliminary probe, appears to have been thrown by a passenger of Samjhauta Express that returned to Pakistan on Monday from Attari, said a GRP official.

The train runs from Lahore in Pakistan to Attari in India and vice-versa, on Monday and Thursday.

“At around 3:40 pm on Monday, our team deployed at Attari railway station spotted the consignment along the railway tracks. Prima facie, it appears the heroin was thrown by a passenger of Samjhauta Express when it was returning to Pakistan after ferrying passengers from Attari,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP- GRP, Amritsar) Baljinder Singh.

The GRP have registered a case under Section 21-22-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The seizure has also raised a question mark on the working of customs and other security agencies, as the train and passengers were searched thoroughly before the train departed from Attari towards Pakistan. When the train enters India, it is searched by customs and border security force (BSF) personnel. The train and passengers are searched for the second time at Attari station.

Attari is already in the news over the past two months wherein customs had seized a 532 kg heroin and 52 kg mixed narcotics concealed in a rock-salt consignment imported from Pakistan at the integrated check post (ICP) Attari, which facilitates India’s trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan. In July, Delhi police had seized 150 kg heroin from a godown in Sonepat district of Haryana, which had reportedly entered through the Attari-Wagha border.

