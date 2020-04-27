e-paper
4 booked for extorting money in vegetable market in Ludhiana

The accused were standing at the entrance of the vegetable market and charging ₹20 from each vehicle coming to supply the vegetables as parking fee

cities Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The police conducted a raid at the vegetable market for their arrest, but the accused managed to escape
Basti Jodhewal police booked four accused on Sunday who impersonated workers of the Mandi Board and extorted money from those coming to the vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass.

The accused have been identified as Sanjeev, Nona, Raju and Jeevan Ram.

Inspector Parmod Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at Jodhewal police station, said, “We received information that some people were standing at the entrance of the vegetable market and charging ₹20 from each vehicle coming to supply the vegetables as parking fee.”

The police conducted a raid at the vegetable market for their arrest, but the accused managed to escape.

“One of the accomplices of the accused is yet to be identified,” said the SHO.

The police also found that the accused were issuing slips with ‘Mandi Board’ printed on them, but they had no signature or stamp of the Mandi Board officials.

Kumar said that the accused were letting the vehicles come inside the vegetable market, violating the order of deputy commissioner Pradeep Agarwal that no vehicle can enter the market.

A case under Section 384 (extortion) and 188 (orders duly promulgated by public servant) of the India Penal Code have been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest. The police are also probing to know if any official of the Mandi Board was involved or not.

