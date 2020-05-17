4 Nanded pilgrims test positive for Covid-19

cities

Updated: May 17, 2020 15:21 IST

Four persons, including one woman, who had visited Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the district’s count to 60.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said the patients had been admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital here. “The patients were already in a quarantine centre and are asymptomatic. All of them are residents of Sandhwan village in Kotkapura sub-division. Now, there are 15 active Covid-19 cases in the district (excluding recoveries),” he said.

Lab test results of the four after they returned from the pilgrimage had been inconclusive, Kumar added.