e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Cities

4 of family drown as car falls into canal in Sonepat

The family was on its way to Bahadurgarh for some work when the incident took place

cities Updated: Dec 14, 2019 17:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

Four members of a family drowned after the car they were travelling in skidded into western Yamuna link canal near Mehlana village in Sonepat, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Pal, 45, his wife Sandhya, 42, his son Harsh, 17 and daughter Nikita, 15. The family hails from Gohana in Sonepat.

The incident took place on Friday night when Vijay Pal lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the canal near the village. The villagers spotted the car with four persons stuck inside it on Saturday morning.

Sadar Sonepat station house officer (SHO) Mandeep Singh said Vijay Pal, who was a car dealer, was going to Bahadurgarh for some work with his family members when the incident took place.

“The incident occurred on Friday night. Some villagers spotted the car on Saturday morning. They rushed Harsh and Nitika to a hospital in Sonepat after noticing movement in their bodies, however, doctors there declared them brought dead. Bodies of the deceased couple were also fished out with the help of divers,” he added.

He said bodies have been handed over to their family members after conducting autopsy.

tags
top news
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
‘Not Rahul Savarkar’: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise over rape comment
National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah’s detention extended by 3 months
National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah’s detention extended by 3 months
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC to help AAP in Delhi assembly polls, says Arvind Kejriwal
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
Runs, average, centuries: How Virat Kohli has tormented West Indies
Runs, average, centuries: How Virat Kohli has tormented West Indies
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted XI:Bowling combination key for hosts
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted XI:Bowling combination key for hosts
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities