4 of family drown as car falls into canal in Sonepat

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 17:14 IST

Four members of a family drowned after the car they were travelling in skidded into western Yamuna link canal near Mehlana village in Sonepat, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Pal, 45, his wife Sandhya, 42, his son Harsh, 17 and daughter Nikita, 15. The family hails from Gohana in Sonepat.

The incident took place on Friday night when Vijay Pal lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the canal near the village. The villagers spotted the car with four persons stuck inside it on Saturday morning.

Sadar Sonepat station house officer (SHO) Mandeep Singh said Vijay Pal, who was a car dealer, was going to Bahadurgarh for some work with his family members when the incident took place.

“The incident occurred on Friday night. Some villagers spotted the car on Saturday morning. They rushed Harsh and Nitika to a hospital in Sonepat after noticing movement in their bodies, however, doctors there declared them brought dead. Bodies of the deceased couple were also fished out with the help of divers,” he added.

He said bodies have been handed over to their family members after conducting autopsy.