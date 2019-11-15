e-paper
4-year-old boy abducted from Golden Temple recovered, two held

cities Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
The city police on Friday recovered the 4-year old boy, Aditya, who was abducted from Golden Temple premises, from Faridabad in Haryana, and arrested a man and a woman.

The accused have been identified as — Mukhvinder Kumar alias Lala of Batala, and Asha of Faridabad.

Aditya was with his parents and siblings to obeisance at the Golden Temple on Sunday when he was lured by the accused. His parents lodged an FIR when they couldn’t trace Aditya.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, commissioner of police (CP) Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “Police scanned CCTV camera footages and we found one clip showed a woman and a man abducting the child. Police traced the accused and recovered the child.”

The accused have been booked under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intensions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

