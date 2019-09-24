40 I-T dept teams to keep a check on black money during Assembly polls

cities

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:24 IST

PUNE Acting on the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which has requisitioned the services of the directorate of Income Tax to curb the use of “black money” (cash payments without reciepts) during the forthcoming assembly elections, the director of Income Tax for Pune region has formed 40 four quick response teams (QRT).

Nine of the QRTs have been positioned at six airports under the jurisdiction of the Pune division.

Manoj Kumar Dubey, I-T DG said, “We will keep a strict vigil on the movement of cash and valuables on its own and take necessary action under the Income Tax Act.”

Additional director of Income Tax (Inv) Sandipkumar Salunke, said, “To ensure free and fair elections and curb use of black of money during elections, the general public is requested to pass any information regarding stocking, movement and distribution of black money like cash, or gold or silver, on phone numbers made availale. Information, with evidence if available, is appreciated,” he said.

Toll free numbers: 1800-233-0700/1800-233-0701

WhatsApp: 7498977898

Fax 020-2468825

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 18:24 IST