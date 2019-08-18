41-year-old held for raping 19-year-old at gunpoint for 4 years

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 00:07 IST

A 41-year-old local politician was arrested in Satara district on Saturday for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman at gunpoint over four years in Manpada area of Dombivli.

The accused was arrested by the crime branch from a hotel in Mahabaleshwar.

The complainant, who is now a college student, had filed a police complaint against him in August 2018.

On Friday, the accused allegedly assaulted the complainant near Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Factory Road in Dombivli (East). The woman informed her parents, who in turn went to the police, said an officer from the Manpada police station.

“The 19-year-old stays with her parents in rural Dombivli. She was first sexually assaulted by the accused in 2015, when she was in Class 8. The accused had been sexually abusing her ever since. He threatened her at gun-point whenever she tried to defend herself,” said the officer.

“The accused was arrested under the sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act . Further probe is on,” the officer said.

