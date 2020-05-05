411 people from Uttarakhand, J&K stranded in Mohali return home

cities

Updated: May 05, 2020 22:35 IST

With the drive to send back stranded people entering its second day, around 411 people from Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir started their journeys back home in 14 buses.

Girish Dayalan, deputy commissioner of Mohali, said the stranded people were thoroughly screened as part of the medical procedure.

Social distancing norms were strictly observed at the time of carrying out the screening process and boarding of buses, he said.

A total of 116 people were sent back in four buses to J&K from Mohali, while from Kharar, 72 people were sent back via three buses. For Uttarakhand, a total of 223 people boarded seven buses back home from Mohali.