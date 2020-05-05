e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 411 people from Uttarakhand, J&K stranded in Mohali return home

411 people from Uttarakhand, J&K stranded in Mohali return home

A total of 116 people were sent back in four buses to J&K from Mohali, while from Kharar, 72 people were sent back via three buses

cities Updated: May 05, 2020 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

With the drive to send back stranded people entering its second day, around 411 people from Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir started their journeys back home in 14 buses.

Girish Dayalan, deputy commissioner of Mohali, said the stranded people were thoroughly screened as part of the medical procedure.

Social distancing norms were strictly observed at the time of carrying out the screening process and boarding of buses, he said.

A total of 116 people were sent back in four buses to J&K from Mohali, while from Kharar, 72 people were sent back via three buses. For Uttarakhand, a total of 223 people boarded seven buses back home from Mohali.

top news
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir at NAM Summit was ‘propaganda exercise’, says govt
Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir at NAM Summit was ‘propaganda exercise’, says govt
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities