42-year-old guard held for sexually assaulting 4-yr-old

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:03 IST

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the security guard of an ATM kiosk in Yashodhan Nagar on Sunday. The Vartak Nagar police on Tuesday arrested the accused, Dashrath Kamble, 42, for rape under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The incident took place when the girl’s mother had dropped her off at her acquaintance’s place to attend a salon course. The acquaintance, an old woman, used to look after the girl when her mother had to go out for work.

Kamble inappropriately touched the girl when he visited the woman’s house.

S B Gaikwad, senior inspector of Vartak Nagar Police station, said, “The girl’s mother is pursuing a salon course, while her father passed away seven months ago. The mother often drops off the girl at the old woman’s place when she needs to go out for work. The girl called the old woman granny. The accused was on good terms with the old woman, and used to frequently visit her home to do small chores for her. He also knew the girl and often played with her.”

On Sunday, when the girl’s mother dropped her off at the woman’s home, Kamble visited her house.

“While playing with her, Kamble touched her inappropriately, though no one realised it at that time. When the girl’s mother took her home, she realised the child was walking differently. When she questioned her, she told her about what the accused had done,” Gaikwad said. The woman then took the child to a doctor, who examined her. She then approached the Vartak Nagar police and an FIR was filed against Kamble. He was arrested on Tuesday.

