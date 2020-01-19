45-yr-old rapes maid; on the run

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:59 IST

A 25-year-old woman, who used to work as a help at a posh society in Kalyan’s Kolsewadi area, was allegedly raped by the 45-year-old house-owner. A case has been registered against Ravindra Shirsat under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Saturday.

Kolsewadi police said Shirsat has been on the run since the case was registered.

As per the complainant, the accused had clicked her pictures while she was bathing and then used those to blackmail and sexually abuse her on several occasions. She allegedly also got pregnant twice and underwent abortion. The woman had been working at Shirsat’s house for the past two years.

“The complainant said Shirsat’s wife usually goes out for work in the morning and their children leave for school, leaving her alone at home. She claimed that Shirsat took advantage of the situation and raped her,” said a police officer from Kolsewadi police station, who did not wish to be named.

“He allegedly also threatened to reveal her photos if she complained about him. He had also recorded her during the act to blackmail her further,” he said.

According to the complaint, the woman had left for her native place a few months ago as she was set to get married. “However, it got cancelled after Shirsat intervened,” said the officer.

“After Shirsat learnt that the woman has approached the police, he fled. Our team is searching for him and are questioning his family, friends and relatives,” added the officer.