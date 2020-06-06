48-year-old driver tests positive in Kangra, Himachal’s Covid-19 count rises to 394

cities

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 14:03 IST

A 48-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19 in Kangra district on Saturday afternoon, taking the state’s tally to 394.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said the patient, a resident of Ghallaur village of Jawalamukhi sub-division, is a driver by profession.

“The patient had a travel history to Delhi and had returned to Himachal on May 30. He was institutionally quarantined in Jawalamukhi town, the DC said. There are now 200 active cases in the state.

Kangra’s has recorded 102 Covid-19 cases, of which 51 are active. Around 50 people have recovered and one person has died due to the contagion. The recovery rate in the district is around 49%.

A second wave of Covid-19 cases hit Himachal on May 4. Since then, 394 people have tested positive for the deadly virus. Five people have died due to the contagion.

As many as 54 new cases were recorded this week.

So far, eleven of the total twelve districts in the state are affected by Covid-19. The tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti is the only Covid-free district.