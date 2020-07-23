e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 5 arrested for illegal sale of Covid drugs

5 arrested for illegal sale of Covid drugs

cities Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:47 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of Thane Police arrested five people from Naupada for illegally selling remdesivir and tocilizumab injections, which are used for Covid-19 treatment, for ₹25,000 to ₹50,000. Two of the accused worked as medical representatives for a private firm.

AEC officers received their contact numbers from an informant, following which they set up a trap. One officer posed as a dummy buyer and got two accused to come to deliver a vial of injection for ₹25,000 and nabbed them.

Senior police inspector R Kothmire said, “A pharmaceutical distributor based in Wadala, Pradip Jain, is the distributor. He is yet to be arrested. He sold it to the prime accused, Amitab Das, 39, for ₹11,000. Das then sold it to Arun Singh, 35, and Sudhakar Giri, 37, who are medical representatives, for ₹17 thousand. These two finalised deal with our dummy officer for ₹25 thousand per injection. Later, they sent the other two accused Ravindra Shinde, 35, and Wasim Shaikh, 32, to deliver the medicine at Naupada.”

Police arrested Das, Singh, Giri, Shinde and Shaikh. They have also seized the vehicle they were using to deliver the injections.

AEC officers further said, “Apart from remdesivir and tocilizumab injections, they have abortion kits and pills which are banned in India. Some cancer-related medicines were also found. The Food and Drug Administration will join the investigation.”

top news
‘Nation you can trust’:PM Modi tells why world must chose India post Covid crisis
‘Nation you can trust’:PM Modi tells why world must chose India post Covid crisis
All digital platforms must be responsive to nations: Prasad
All digital platforms must be responsive to nations: Prasad
RBI may extend relief on repayment of loans
RBI may extend relief on repayment of loans
Former JD(S) Karnataka chief AH Vishwanath nominated to Vidhana Parishad
Former JD(S) Karnataka chief AH Vishwanath nominated to Vidhana Parishad
Ukraine president defends movie post to end hostage crisis
Ukraine president defends movie post to end hostage crisis
Delhi woman, alert neighbours foil abduction bid, manage to save 4-year-old
Delhi woman, alert neighbours foil abduction bid, manage to save 4-year-old
BSF jawan dismissed for trans-border drugs and weapons smuggling
BSF jawan dismissed for trans-border drugs and weapons smuggling
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In