5 simultaneous transplants conducted in Pune as 23-year-old brain dead student gives new lease of life to three

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:19 IST

A brain dead student from Pune , who met with an accident, gave a new lease of life to three patients battling serious ailments.

The 23-year-old student’s heart was given to a 65-year-old professor of forensic medicine suffering from a last-stage heart disease at Sahyadri hospital on Wednesday. One kidney and pancreas were simultaneously transplanted at the Deccan unit on a 55-year-old patient from Chennai suffering from type II diabetes, which had led to his kidney and pancreas failing. The other kidney and liver were transplanted simultaneously at the Ahmednagar road unit of Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital to a 32-year-old male IT professional from Karad, who was suffering from Hepatitis B and chronic kidney disease.

According to hospital authorities, this is the first time that five transplants were simultaneously performed by the Sahyadri hospitals.

The family members of the student decided to donate his heart, two kidneys, liver and pancreas. According to doctors from Sahyadri hospital, the student met with an accident on September 15 and sustained severe head injuries. He was declared brain dead on Tuesday and his organs were harvested on Wednesday at 2 am. His heart, one kidney and pancreas were brought to Deccan at 6.25 am.

Dr Abhijeet Mane, associate clinician and Sharmila Padhye, medical social worker and transplant coordinators Rahul Tambe, Arun Ashokan and Aman Bele counselled the relatives for organ donation. The relatives immediately gave their consent.

The heart transplant operation was conducted at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan Gymkhana. Sharing more details about the heart transplant, Dr Manoj Durairaj, said, “Once we received information about the brain dead patient and the consent, our team went to Sahyadri Ahmednagar road and retrieved the heart at 6.15 am. Our team arrived at Sahyadri Deccan Unit at 6.25 am. The heart was transplanted on a 65-year old forensic medicine professor residing at Kothrud. The surgery took two hours. The in-house team of surgeons, cardiologists and anaesthetists performed the successful third heart transplant surgery in the last six months at Sahyadri Deccan unit.”

Talking about liver and multi-organ transplant, Dr Bipin Vibute, said, “Retrieved kidney and pancreas were simultaneously transplanted on a 55-year-old male from Chennai who has been suffering from type II diabetes since 20 years. Liver and second kidney harvested from the donor was transplanted on a 32-year-old patient from Karad who was suffering from chronic kidney disease as well as Hepatitis B. His condition was worsening and transplant was the only option for his survival.”

Dr Ketan Apte, unit head Sahyadri Hospitals, said, “Pune is emerging as one of the leading centre for organ donation and transplant programmes and Sahyadri Hospitals has been at its forefront in this cause. However, this has been possible due to the availability of world class facilities, team of skilled doctors, anaesthetists, medical social workers and support staff. The role played by zonal transplant coordination committee (ZTCC) and the traffic police has been central to the success of our transplant programme. Above all, we would like to salute the donors and their relatives, in this case relatives of a 23-year-old student, who although in the midst of immense grief of losing their young son, took a brave and noble decision to donate his organs to help the needy. We will continue to pursue organ donation awareness programs so that more and more needy patients can get a new lease of life. This is the first time that we were simultaneously performing 5 transplants at the same time.”

Organs donated Recipient suffering from

Heart 65-year old forensic medicine professor last-stage heart disease

Liver 32-year-old IT professional Hepatitis B and chronic kidney disease

Kidney 32-year-old IT professional Hepatitis B and chronic kidney disease

Second Kidney 55-year-old male type II diabetes

Pancreas 55-year-old male type II diabetes

Transplant conducted at

Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan Gymkhana

Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Ahmednagar road

Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Ahmednagar road

Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan Gymkhana

Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Deccan Gymkhana

