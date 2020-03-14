50 medical stores selling masks, sanitisers at subsidised rates

cities

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 22:35 IST

Gurugram: In the wake of the spread of novel coronavirus in the national capital region, the district food and drugs control department is providing surgical masks and sanitisers at subsidised rates in 50 medical stores to prevent hoarding and black marketing of the protective gear.

A 500 ml bottle of sanitizer having an MRP of ₹550 is being sold at ₹240 in these stores while a three-layer surgical mask at ₹10, officials said. The district has a total of 15,000 registered medical stores.

The department, earlier this week, procured a stock of 3.5 lakh masks and 2,500 bottles of hand sanitisers from 70 shops of the city.

“These stores are selling the items at a price lower than the MRP. We are trying to cap the price ensuring the commodities are available in sufficient amount in the market,” said Amandeep Chauhan, drug control officer, mentioning that there is ample stock in the market.

These stores are in different localities of the city, such as DLF Phase 3, Huda Market Sector 4, Palam Vihar, Sheetala Mata Road, Old Railway Road, among others.

According to Chauhan, the per day requirement of hand sanitisers in Gurugram is around 3,000 and is likely to increase. “There is only a single manufacturing unit in the district, therefore the stock mainly comes from Himachal Pradesh. In the current scenario, we have asked chemists not to hoard the stock and avoid selling in bulk.”

The Gurugram Chemist and Drug Association, however, said that there are black sheep in the market, who are selling at a price higher than the MRP. “People can complain about such stores who are charging higher prices for masks and sanitizers. A mask costs ₹7-8 which all the medical stores should sell at ₹10. There are people in the market, who are gaining benefit out of the situation,” said Sharad Mehrotra, president of the association.

“Unfortunately, in Gurugram, masks are also being sold by the local garment manufacturing companies,” said Mehrotra. These are mostly two-layered and are being sold in local shops in the Sadar market at ₹10.

According to him, “Nearly 80% of the sanitisers sold in the market are not effective as it contains isopropyl alcohol. Consumers should buy sanitisers having ethyl alcohol as it works as a disinfectant.” Recently, the drugs control department seized 5,000 samples of sanitisers from a manufacturing unit operating without a licence.

On Saturday, the central government issued a notification to check the shortages and black marketing of masks and hand sanitizers. The two items are declared as essential commodities under the Essential Commodities Act up to June 30. Under the Essential Commodities Act, states can ask manufacturers to enhance their production capacity of these items to make supply chain smooth.