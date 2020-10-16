50-year-old woman bludgeoned to death, son’s mother-in-law grievously injured

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 19:54 IST

Pune A 50-year-old woman was found bludgeoned to death in Kalewadi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Friday morning. Another woman was also found to have sustained grievous injuries in the same incident.

The deceased has been identified as Chaya Pandurang Gunjal and the injured woman is Mangal Sahebrao Satvadhar (48), according to the police.

Santosh Pandhurang Gunjal (32), the deceased woman’s son, who is also the complainant in the case, is married to Satvadhar’s daughter.

Members of the Gunjal family have vegetable stalls in Pimpri market.

The incident happened in Gunjal’s house in Tuljabhawani colony, Nadhenagar in Kalewadi.

Senior officials, including Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash, visited the scene of the crime.

“The assailant switched off power to the entire colony before entering the house,” said assistant inspector Tanaji Bhogam of Wakad police station, who registered the complaint.

According to the complaint, the Gunjal couple, Satvadhar and the complainant’s grandmother were sleeping in the house on Thursday night. Early on Friday morning, the grandmother left to sell vegetables, as she does so every morning, according to the complainant. After she left, between 4am and 5am, the two women were attacked.

“There are four rooms. In the living room, these three persons were sleeping. In another room, the complainant’s step grandmother was sleeping. And the complainant and his pregnant wife were sleeping in yet another room. The complainant’s father has a history of paralysis, according to the complainant. They heard the women’s screams and came out, but the assailant had fled by then,” said API Bhogam.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder), and 450 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Wakad police station against the unidentified person.