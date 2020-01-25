50th Statehood Day of Himachal Pradesh: CM announces 5% DA to employees, pensioners

cities

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:06 IST

Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday, celebrated its 50th anniversary of attaining statehood, with chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presiding over an event at Jhandutta in Bilaspur to mark the occasion. Himachal Pradesh was declared a full-fledged state on this day in 1971.

On the grand occasion, the chief minister announced a 5% dearness allowance (DA) to government employees and pensioners. The enhanced DA will be applicable from July 1, 2019 and employees and pensioners will get benefits worth mor ethan ₹250 crore.

He also announced the opening of a public works department (PWD) division at Jhandutta and a new building for Shaheed Ashwini Kumar Memorial School that will be constructed at an estimated ₹3 crore.

The CM said the golden jubilee year of the statehood will be celebrated through the year with 51 programmes across the state, which will trace the developmental journey of the state. He also unveiled the golden jubilee plaque on the occasion to mark the 50th Statehood Day.

Greeting people of the state on the occasion, Thakur said that in five decades, Himachal has witnessed unprecedented development in all spheres and the credit goes to the active support and cooperation of the people and successive governments.

ROAD NETWORK

“When Himachal became a state, it had only 7740 km of roads, a literacy rate of 31%, only 4,963 educational institutions, 482 health institutions and only 2,944 villages had electricity,” said Thakur. He said the state today has a 37,207-km road network which connects 3,128 of 3,226 panchyats.

Thakur said the present regime completed two years in office on December 27, 2019 and significant efforts were made to provide benefits of developmental schemes in entire state.

“We have also received national level awards for good governance, health, education, agriculture and horticulture in this period,” he said, adding that Himachal has been selected as the top state for achievements under sustainable development goals (SDGs).

GRIEVANCE HELPLINE

Listing schemes such as public grievances redressal programme Janmanch; CM Helpline; Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana, Himcare and Sahara, Thakur said all these initiatives have been yielding good results. Since June 3, 2018, as many as 181 Janmanch events have been held in the state and more than 90% of the complaints received were resolved on the spot.

“Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100 has been started to bring the government closer to the public and to solve most of issues at their doorstep,” the CM said.

HEALTH SCHEMES

He said the under the state’s HimCare scheme on the analogy of Ayushman Bharat, 58,000 people have been provided free medical treatment by spending ₹54.75 crore.

“Financial assistance of ₹2,000 per month is being provided to patients suffering serious illnesses such as paralysis, cancer and muscular dystrophy under Sahara Yojna,” he said.

Thakur said special emphasis was being laid on tourism and several initiatives to achieve the goal.

Expressing concern over increasing drug abuse amongst youth, Thakur urged people to actively help in the war against drugs. Thakur said: “It is responsibility of each one of us to make Himachal Pradesh drug-free.”

With a mention of the abrogation of Article 370 and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Thakur said bold decisions were possible because of a strong government under strong leadership at the Centre.

Earlier, the CM hoisted the National Flag at the event wherein contingents of police, home-guards, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, scouts, guides and school children took part in a march past. A colourful cultural programme was also held on the occasion.