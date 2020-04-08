e-paper
Home / Cities / 53-year-old man tests positive for Covid-19 in Faridkot, taking Punjab count to 100

53-year-old man tests positive for Covid-19 in Faridkot, taking Punjab count to 100

He is a contact of the first coronavirus patient of the district and his condition is stable

cities Updated: Apr 08, 2020 10:42 IST
HT Correspondent
FARIDKOT: A 53-year-old man of Faridkot has tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday, taking the state’s tally to 100.

Faridkot civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said that this is the second Covid-19 case in the district. “He is the contact of the first Covid-19 patient of Faridkot district. His condition is stable now. The samples of all the other contacts have tested negative, while the result of one is awaited. We have initiated the contact tracing process,” he said.

On Saturday, a 35-year-old Faridkot-based foreign money exchanger, who visited Delhi before the lockdown, tested positive for Covid-19. However, his pregnant wife and daughter tested negative.

