e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 53kg poppy husk seized from cattle shed in Ludhiana, 1 held

53kg poppy husk seized from cattle shed in Ludhiana, 1 held

cities Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The Khanna police on Sunday recovered 53kg poppy husk from a cattle shed in Afzullapur village of Payal sub-division of Ludhiana and arrested a resident of the village.

The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Peeta, 40.

Based on a tip-off, Rauni police post in-charge, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pavittar Singh raided the shed and seized 53kg poppy husk that was hidden in a bunker under it. While the owner of the shed, Surinder Singh alias Chhind, managed to flee the spot, the police arrested Gurpreet, his accomplice.

A case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at the Payal police station. The police have been questioning the accused to know from where the duo procured the poppy husk.

Police said Gurpreet will be produced before a court on Tuesday, and a hunt is on to nab Surinder.

top news
Indians remain stuck in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan as govt preps to evacuate them
Indians remain stuck in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan as govt preps to evacuate them
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities