53kg poppy husk seized from cattle shed in Ludhiana, 1 held

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:17 IST

The Khanna police on Sunday recovered 53kg poppy husk from a cattle shed in Afzullapur village of Payal sub-division of Ludhiana and arrested a resident of the village.

The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Peeta, 40.

Based on a tip-off, Rauni police post in-charge, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pavittar Singh raided the shed and seized 53kg poppy husk that was hidden in a bunker under it. While the owner of the shed, Surinder Singh alias Chhind, managed to flee the spot, the police arrested Gurpreet, his accomplice.

A case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at the Payal police station. The police have been questioning the accused to know from where the duo procured the poppy husk.

Police said Gurpreet will be produced before a court on Tuesday, and a hunt is on to nab Surinder.