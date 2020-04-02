58-year-old brother of UK-returned Covid-19 woman tests positive in Hoshiarpur

cities

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 17:26 IST

HOSHIARPUR/AMRITSAR: A 58-year-old man from Pensran village in Hoshiarpur district was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal said, “A new patient referred from the Hoshiarpur civil hospital is Covid-19 positive as reported from the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of Government Medical College, Patiala, on April 1. The patient has diabetes besides fever, cough and breathlessness. The patient is a high risk case.”

Punjab special chief secretary Karan Bir Singh Sidhu also confirmed the news by tweeting, “He is a primary contact of a UK-returned woman, his sister. They were under home quarantine.”

REST OF FAMILY’S SAMPLES SENT FOR TESTING

The patient was referred to Amritsar as he was not showing improvement since he was admitted to the civil hospital in Hoshiarpur on March 29.

Hoshiarpur civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh said that the man had received his sister and her family at Delhi airport on March 13.

The four members of his sister’s family were asymptomatic but now that their contact has been diagnosed with coronavirus, their samples have also been sent for examination, the civil surgeon said.

So far, six people, including Harbhajan Singh of Moranwali who died last week, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Hoshiarpur district and all belong to Posi block.

Pensran village in Garshankar has been sealed and the samples of 41 contacts of the infected person have been collected.