5th heart transplant at PGIMER saves 50-year-old

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, performed its fifth heart transplant on Sunday by harvesting the organ from a 23-year-old brain dead man who had met with an accident on August 14.

The heart from the donor, Satinder Singh of Kurali village in Rupnagar, gave a new lease of life to a 50-year-old man, while his liver and kidneys saved three other lives. Satinder’s corneas will restore the sight of two patients post transplantation, PGIMER officials said.

Satinder had sustained a grievous head injury in an accident on the night of August 14, following which he was taken to a hospital in Kurali, from where he was referred to the PGIMER on two days later. He was declared brain dead at 3pm on Saturday by the brain death certification committee after duly following the protocols of Transplant of Human Organs Act (THOA) 2011.

“Ever since the accident, we had been praying for a miracle to saving our son’s life. The miracle happened in a different way in which he saved the lives of others,” said Satinder’s father Balwinder Singh while being handed over the mortal remains of his son at the mortuary of PGIMER on Sunday.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said, “Despite cadaver donor organ transplants picking up at a consistent pace in different pockets in the country, heart transplants are still very uncommon. This is partly because the surgery is complex and technically demanding and also because there are not many usable hearts. Even the recipients too have to be selected carefully for these procedures.”

“For any family, this is a heart-wrenching loss. But families like that of Satinder instil a sense of confidence and provide a ray of hope to the ever-increasing wait-listed recipients,” said AK Gupta, medical superintendent, PGIMER.

Echoing the same sentiments, Vipin Koushal, nodal officer, ROTTO PGIMER, said, “We all must come forward and join hands to save precious lives by pledging for organ donation.”

KHARAR WOMAN’S EYES DONATED

The Rotary Club of Kharar donated the eyes of Rattan Kaur, 77, a resident of Kharar, to the PGIMER on Sunday. Club public relations officer (PRO) Harpreet Singh Rekhi said they had got information of Kaur’s death and approached the bereaved family, who gave their consent to donate her eyes for the noble cause.

The club has donated the eyes of 23 people so far.

