6 additional plants by year-end to boost PMC’s waste mgmt system; activists say it is waste of public funds

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 19:18 IST

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned to add six new waste management plants to add to the existing 59 waste to energy plants by the year-end. Currently, at least 70 per cent of the trash generated in the city is processed, claims the civic body which it hopes to reach 100 per cent once all these plants function to their full capacity.

The six new plants in the pipeline are located in Hadapsar, Katraj, Ambegaon, Keshavnagar, Lohegaon and the newly merged villages of Uruli and Fursungi. These plants will increase the capacity of waste management by 750 tonnes.

Dnyaneshwar Molak, deputy municipal commissioner, who heads the waste management department, said, “These new plants will boost waste management programmes and increase our segregation and processing percentage. Currently, the city generates 2,100 tonnes of waste, out of which 1,473 tonnes is segregated and processed. By this year if all these plants function to their full capacity, our waste processing percentage will go up to 100 per cent.”

However, activists claim this is yet another stunt by the civic body which will lead to loss of public funds.

Vivek Velankar, president, Sajag Nagrik Manch, said, “PMC should focus on using the existing plants to their full capacity instead of building more projects. This is simply a waste of money.”

“Mumbai civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is focusing on moving out the existing dumping grounds out of the city, the PMC is adding more to the existing plants which will cause more health and hygiene issues in the future,” said Velankar.

Besides, the civic body has also started two new plants at the beginning of this year which increased the segregation capacity by 50 tonnes. Currently, there are seven centres where waste segregation is done, along with door to door segregations done by Swachh workers.