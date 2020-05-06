e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 6 Nayagaon residents booked for disrupting demolition of illegal wall

6 Nayagaon residents booked for disrupting demolition of illegal wall

The accused had closed a road used over two decades by constructing a wall, posing great inconvenience to residents

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 19:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Six residents of Vikas Nagar in Nayagaon were booked for assaulting government staff who had gone to demolish an illegal wall. The case was registered against JS Kandial of Vikas Nagar and five others, including women, on the complaint of Jagjit Singh Sahi, the executive officer (EO) of Nayagaon municipal council.

In his complaint the EO said that Mangal Singh had approached the police with a complaint that Kandial and others had constructed a wall on the road from Adarsh Nagar to Guggamadi. The road had been in use for nearly two decades, but Kandial had closed the road by constructing a wall, which posed great inconvenience to residents.

The EO in his complaint said that when a nagar council team went to the spot to clear the road, Kandial and the other accused attacked Mangal and disrupted the team from demolishing the wall.

On the EO’s statement, police have registered a case under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 431 (mischief by injury to public road, bridge, river or channel), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant ) of IPC in Nayagaon police station.

It may be mentioned that a few residents of the area had also taken to social media against the demolition of the wall, saying it was constructed to prevent unwarranted entry.

top news
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
LIVE: Mumbai Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 769 new additions
LIVE: Mumbai Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 769 new additions
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities