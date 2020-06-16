e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 60-year-old Malerkotla man dies of coronavirus in Sangrur

60-year-old Malerkotla man dies of coronavirus in Sangrur

District corona toll reaches four; Malerkotla is worst-hit with 34 of the 46 active Covid-19 cases in Sangrur reported from the town

chandigarh Updated: Jun 16, 2020 12:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Health department officials said that the patient was also suffering from Parkinsonism, hypertension and diabetes.
Health department officials said that the patient was also suffering from Parkinsonism, hypertension and diabetes.(Representative Image/Reuters)
         

Sangrur: A 60-year-old man died of coronavirus at a Covid care centre at Ghabdan near Sangrur town at 5am on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rizwaan Farooqi of Malerkotla and he had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 10.

Health department officials said that he was also suffering from Parkinsonism, hypertension and diabetes.

With Farooqi’s death, the district Covid-19 toll has gone up to four. All four deaths have been reported from Malerkotla town of Sangrur district.

Malerkotla is worst-hit with 34 of the 46 active Covid-19 cases reported from the town.

